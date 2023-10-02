TVS Motor Sales Surge 6% To 4.02 Lakh Units In September

TVS Motor Company on Monday reported a 6 per cent increase in its total sales, with 4.02 lakh units sold, compared to 3.79 lakh units in September 2022.

The two-wheeler segment witnessed a growth of 7 per cent, with sales jumping from 3.61 lakh units in September 2022 to 3.86 lakh units in September 2023. Additonally, the domestic two-wheeler sales also rose 6 per cent, climbing from 2.83 lakh units to 3 lakh units during the same period.

Motorcycle sales

Image Credit: TVS Motor

Motorcycle sales witnessed a 10 per cent growth, increasing from 1.69 lakh units in September 2022 to 1.86 lakh units in September 2023. Scooter sales grew by 8 per cent, with sales going up from 1.44 lakh units in September 2022 to 1.55 lakh units in September 2023.

TVS Motor Company's electric vehicle, the TVS iQube Electric, experienced significant growth, with 20,356 units sold in September 2023 compared to 4,923 units in September 2022.

International business

The company's total exports grew by 8 per cent, reaching about 1 lakh units in September 2023, up from 92,975 units in September 2022. Two-wheeler exports grew 11 per cent, surging from 77,851 units to 86,462 units in September 2023.

However, in the three-wheeler segment, there was a decrease in sales, with 15,598 units sold in September 2023 compared to 17,282 units in the same month of the previous year.

In the second quarter of FY24, two-wheeler sales grew by 6 per cent, with 10.31 lakh units sold compared to 9.77 lakh units in the second quarter of FY 22-23. Meanwhile, three-wheeler sales in the same period dropped to 0.43 lakh units from 0.51 lakh units in the second quarter of FY 22-23.