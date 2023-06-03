TVS Racing Launches Experience Centre At KidZania Delhi NCR; Championship For Gen-alpha

TVS Motor Company's arm TVS Racing announced its partnership with KidZania, one of the world’s leading edutainment theme parks to create a First-of-its-kind racing experience for young enthusiasts and riders. After successfully introducing its experience centre at KidZania, Mumbai, TVS Racing unveiled its state-of-the-art TVS Racing zone at KidZania Delhi NCR to open the world of motor racing to the racers of the future.

Home to India’s largest race track-Buddh International Circuit, the launch of TVS Racing Experience Centre at KidZania Delhi NCR will be the ultimate stepping stone for young enthusiasts into the world of motorsports.

To further up its ante, TVS Racing has announced the launch of its first virtual championship at KidZania. This two-month long championship will be based on the participation and performance of young riders on the racing simulators, assembly zone and design challenges at the TVS Racing experience centres. Aimed at creating a thrilling feat through simulated experiences, the championship will showcase the motor racing ecosystem at a deeper level.

Backed by over 40 years of racing heritage and pedigree, TVS Racing started One Make Championship in 1994, and has thus expanded the program into four categories in India. This includes a Rookie category which focuses on nurturing talent from 13-18 years. TVS Racing has trained over 50+ rookie riders in the country since 2021. Additionally, TVS Racing organised the first ever Asia One Make Championship in 2022.

To introduce and promote racing culture in young minds while breaking myths and stereotypes about motor racing, TVS Racing introduces a tailored and curated experience zone for the new riders aged between 4 & 16 years. The TVS Racing experience zone at KidZania will offer a slew of interactive learning areas, knowledge sharing sessions and a mini track race arena.

Speaking on this partnership, Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Racing has propagated and championed racing in India for over four decades. We are excited to further expand safe yet thrilling racing to customers around the world. Racing and video games offer fun and excitement, and we are delighted to be able to offer a great racing experience to kids through our partnership with KidZania!