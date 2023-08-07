TVS Supply Chain Solutions To Launch IPO On August 10, Aims To Raise Rs 880 Crore

TVS Supply Chain Solutions, a division of TVS Mobility Group, announced on Monday the pricing details for its upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO) worth Rs 880 crore. The price band has been set at Rs 187-197 per share.

The IPO subscription will be open to the public from August 10 to August 14, and the anchor investors' bidding window will begin on August 9, as confirmed by the company.

The IPO comprises a fresh equity share issuance amounting to Rs 600 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 1.42 crore equity shares, offered by existing shareholders. The entities participating in the OFS include Omega TC Holdings Pte Ltd, Tata Capital Financial Services, TVS Motor Company Ltd, and Kotak Special Situations Fund.

IPO capital to be used for inorganic growth strategies

The funds raised from the fresh issue, totalling Rs 525 crore, will be allocated towards the repayment of debt taken by TVS Supply Chain Solutions and its subsidiary, TVS LI UK. Additionally, the capital will be utilised for inorganic growth strategies and general corporate purposes.

With the upper end of the price band in consideration, the IPO is expected to ṣgenerate Rs 880 crore.

The IPO allocation breakdown designates 75 per cent for qualified institutional investors, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors. Investors can place bids for a minimum of 76 shares and in multiples thereof.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions operates across more than 25 countries and is a part of the larger TVS Mobility Group, encompassing four core business verticals: supply chain solutions, manufacturing, automobile dealership, and aftermarket sales and service.

The book-running lead managers for the IPO include JM Financial, Axis Capital, J P Morgan India, BNP Paribas, Nuvama Wealth Management, and Equirus Capital.

(With PTI inputs)