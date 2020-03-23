TVS Temporarily Suspends Manufacturing Operations Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

TVS Motor Company has announced that it will be shutting down all its manufacturing facilities for two days starting March 23, 2020. The announcement comes in order to ensure the safety of the workers and prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

TVS stops operations

A statement read, "In view of COVID-19, for considering the safety and well being of its employees, TVS Motor Company as an interim measure has decided to shut operations at its manufacturing facilities and offices for two days effective 23rd March 2020. The company would take further steps after reviewing the situation."

A number of automobile firms are shutting down production and other facilities in order to prevent the spread of the virus and also follow the government orders of continuing only essential services.

On Sunday, Hero Motocorp announced the suspension of its manufacturing facilities across the world till March 31. A statement released by the firm read, "With the safety and wellbeing of its employees as top priority in view of the escalating COVID-19 situation, Hero MotoCorp has decided to halt operations at all its global manufacturing facilities – including in India, Colombia and Bangladesh - and the Global Parts Centre (GPC) at Neemrana with immediate effect until March 31, 2020."

"Employees at all the other functions and locations including the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan will continue to work from home, except for those whose physical presence is necessary to run the day-to-day essential services," the firm added.

Maruti Suzuki also announced that it will be temporarily suspending operations at its facility in Manesar, Haryana, in accordance with the government's policy in the backdrop of the Coronavirus outbreak. The firm will be shutting its operations in Gurugram and Haryana indefinitely. A statement by Suzuki read, "The Company will shut production and office operations at its facilities in Gurugram and Manesar, Haryana, with immediate effect till further notice. The Research and Development Centre at Rohtak will also remain closed."

