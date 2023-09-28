Two-wheeler Sales To Grow 12-14% Ahead Of Festive Season

Two-wheeler sales volumes are expected to grow 12-14 per cent in a healthy start for the auto industry ahead of festive season on the back of aggressive financing by non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), and stable growth in urban regions, analysts said.

Demand growth in central and southern states was healthy at 13-15 per cent annually during Ganesh Chaturthi days, while dealers in northern states remain hopeful of strong traction in the upcoming festive season, analysts at brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said in a report.

Aggressive financing by NBFCs is also expected to boost two-wheeler sales in the upcoming festive season as a few NBFCs have raised their loan-to-value (LTV) to 90 per cent as against 80 per cent normally, which has further boosted demand sentiment.

Meanwhile, enquiries for newly launched and affordable variants of Hero Destini 125 is also picking up, with 20-25 per cent customers coming from Activa 125 so far.

"In the case of Royal Enfield, volumes have started ramping up as the supply chain has largely been restored, resulting in healthy dispatches for the month. For two-wheelers, the overall inventory level stands at 45-47 days, while it is the highest for Hero MotoCorp at 58-60 days and for Royal Enfield at 10-12 days," the Mumbai-based brokerage firm said.

Commercial vehicles

Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales are expected to grow 4-6 per cent during September as freight demand has improved post the lean months of monsoon and ahead of the festive season. On the other hand, light commercial vehicle (LCV) growth has moderated and volumes are expected to decline 3-5 per cent, Motilal Oswal said.

Passenger vehicles

Passenger vehicle retail sales are expected to grow 8-10 per cent annually led by execution of the order book and stable demand for high-end models. Channel partners expect mid-single digit growth during this festive season on the high base last year. New SUV launches by Maruti Suzuki continue to receive healthy responses, as new launches account for a major part of overall bookings for its Nexa channel.

Meanwhile, the waiting period across car makers is coming down. “It now stands at 2-4 months for Brezza, 1-2 months for Fronx and 8-10 months for Invicto. For M&M, XUV700’s waiting period has declined to 6-8 months. Booking momentum for Scorpio-N has moderated due to its longer waiting period (more than 1 year in some regions),” Motilal Oswal noted.

