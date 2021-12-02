Uber, WhatsApp Partner To Launch Ride-booking Option Via Messaging App In India; Check How

Uber and WhatsApp have launched a partnership on Thursday that will allow users in the country to book rides over WhatsApp, a first for the ride-hailing company. Users will no longer need to download or use the Uber app as a result of this integration. According to a statement, everything will be managed through the WhatsApp chat interface, including user registration, scheduling a ride, and receiving a travel receipt.

"We want to make it as easy as possible for all Indians to take an Uber trip, and to do that we need to meet them on platforms they are comfortable with. Our partnership with WhatsApp does just that, giving riders a new way to get a ride through a simple, familiar and trusted channel," Uber APAC Senior Director (Business Development) Nandini Maheshwari said.

This move is a first for Uber, and it'll make reserving a ride as simple as sending a WhatsApp message, according to the company. It is now being tested in the northern section of Lucknow, with plans to spread to other Indian locations soon. According to the announcement, the agreement, which is built on the WhatsApp Business Platform, would enhance access to Uber's mobility services in one of the company's largest international markets.

For businesses looking to establish a direct connection with their customers, the WhatsApp Business Platform has proven to be a valuable tool as well. Uber claimed to have more than 50% of the ride-hailing industry in India among other regions and was the category leader in a report (PDF) released in 2020 on the occasion of its quarterly earnings in 2020. The publicly traded corporation stated that the statement was based on internal estimates as of last year.

"The Uber experience on WhatsApp is simple, familiar, and relatable for users and has the potential to accelerate the adoption of Uber with a new category of riders in India," WhatsApp Head India Abhijit Bose said.

WhatsApp users can book an Uber ride in one of three ways:

messaging to Uber's business account number;

scanning a QR code;

or clicking a link directly to open an Uber WhatsApp chat.

The user will be requested to provide pick-up and drop-off locations after that. Users will be given upfront fare information as well as the driver's estimated arrival time. Riders benefit from the same safety features and insurance coverage as those who book rides directly through the Uber app. They will be informed of the driver's name and licence plate upon booking. They will be able to follow the driver's whereabouts on their way to the pickup site, and they will be able to communicate with the driver anonymously via a disguised number. The rider would receive safety instructions over WhatsApp, including how to call Uber in case of an emergency (type help on-trip).

If the user selects the "emergency" option while on the ride, the user will receive an incoming call from Uber's customer service personnel. Uber riders will have access to the company's safety line number until 30 minutes after the trip ends, which they can call if necessary. Uber drivers, on the other hand, will continue to have the same experience with rides booked using WhatsApp. This option to arrange transport via WhatsApp is currently only accessible in English, but it will be expanded to other Indian languages shortly, according to the statement. Additionally, the service is available to both new and existing Uber users who merely have a phone number, according to the company.

With inputs from PTI

(IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK)