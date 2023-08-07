UK Hiring Sees Sharpest Decline In Over Three Years, Wage Growth Slows

Employers in the UK reduced the number of new permanent staff they hired through recruitment agencies last month, a steep decline since mid-2020 amid concerns about the economic outlook. It added to the signs that the market is becoming tougher for job seekers.

A gauge of permanent staff hiring by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation and accountants KPMG declined to 42.4, the lowest since 34.3 in June 2020, when the country was in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Temporary staff hiring

The survey's measure of temporary staff hiring in July had the weakest growth in nine months, partly because more workers were looking for the security of permanent roles. The measure often rises when employers are cautious about the outlook.

The chief executive of REC, Neil Carberry, said that the jobs market was "fairly robust" despite the slowdown in permanent placements.

"To some extent, this is normalisation as the post-pandemic boom abates, but it is also driven by uncertainty," Carberry said.

While starting pay for new permanent staff increased sharply by pre-pandemic standards, the rate of wage growth was the lowest since April 2021, as per REC.

Claire Warnes, partner of skills and productivity at KPMG UK, said competition for skilled workers and cost of living pressures were keeping starting salaries high.

Loosening labour market

Monday's survey chimed with other indicators showing the labour market is loosening, which is welcome news for the Bank of England, which raised interest rates for the 14th meeting in a row to 5.25 per cent last week and has been concerned about high wage growth.

Official data showed unemployment rose to 4 per cent in the three months to May, a 16-month high, although annual wage growth remained at a record high of 7.3 per cent in cash terms.

Separate figures from accountants BDO showed rising interest rates, tough trading conditions, and weak demand hit hiring intentions and business confidence across the services and manufacturing sectors.

BDO's employment index fell for the first time in six months in July, and its optimism gauge declined for the first time in four months.

REC said the availability of both temporary and permanent workers to fill jobs hit its highest level since December 2020.

(With Reuters inputs)