UK Minister Nigel Huddleston Meets Industrialist Sanjiv Goenka In Kolkata

United Kingdom's (UK) international trade minister Nigel Huddleston met industrialist Sanjiv Goenka, chairman of RP Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG) at RPSG House in Kolkata on Monday. The duo discussed business ties and opportunities and Huddleston said he had a "productive" meeting with Goenka. The discussion centred around RPSG Group's IT company Firstsource Solutions expansion in the UK.

Operating in the UK since 2006, Firstsource has grown rapidly to reach over 5,000 employees across nine locations. The company has offices in Belfast, Birmingham, Derby, London, Londonderry, Manchester, Middlesbrough, Pontypridd and Warrington.

Firstsource UK serves market-leading UK companies across retail banking, insurance, media, telecom, utilities, and life sciences.

"We discussed UK-India trade and how a UK-India FTA could help address obstacles to trade, reduce tariffs, and open doors for Great Britain and India (sic) businesses - creating jobs and opportunities for economic growth," Huddleston said on microblogging site Twitter after meeting Goenka.

The Trade Minister is on a visit to India focused on unlocking more opportunities for British companies to grow trade and win business, according to a UK government statement.

The UK Minister for international trade arrived in the city on Monday on a two-day visit to the metropolis to unveil new initiatives in electric mobility and green construction in West Bengal. The UK minister will launch a centre to enhance opportunities in the electric vehicle segment by partnering Indian businesses with academic institutions and industries of that country, a statement by the British Deputy High Commission here said. He will also visit a waste processing company in Kolkata using green technology to recycle construction waste into high-quality reusable sand, it said.

The UK is aiming to negotiate a trade deal with India with the target to double it by 2030, the statement said.India is its 12th largest trading partner accounting 2.1 per cent of its total trade. UK's bilateral trade with India surged to GBP (British pound sterling) 36 in 2022, up 11.2 billion GBP or 45 per cent from 24.8 GBP in 2021. The bilateral trade supports half a million jobs in both India and the UK, it said.

Both UK and the West Bengal governments will join hands on a pilot project to develop electric two-wheelers like motorcycles and scooters. The UK will also help by providing technology and access to finance, the statement said. British Deputy High Commissioner to Kolkata Nick Low said ''Our prime ministers (Rishi Sunak and Narendra Modi) are committed to double trade and investment and to safeguard the planet by building a sustainable future together.''

