UltraTech Cement Q2 Sales Surge 16%

Ultratech Cement’s Q2 sales: UltraTech Cement, a prominent entity within the Aditya Birla Group, witnessed a substantial 16 per cent growth in its consolidated sales, reaching 26.69 million metric tons (MT) in the second quarter, concluding on September 30, 2023.

Comparatively, the company had produced 23.10 MT of cement during the same period in the previous year, as per the sales volume data disclosed by the firm. The overall sales volume in the domestic market saw a noteworthy rise of 15.37 per cent, reaching 25.66 MT for the quarter under review, in contrast to 22.24 MT recorded in Q2/FY23.

Domestic sales surged by 15.46 per cent

In the domestic market, UltraTech's grey cement production for the September quarter of FY24 stood at 25.24 MT, reflecting a growth of 15.46 per cent. Additionally, white cement production amounted to 0.42 MT, indicating an increase of 10.52 per cent.

UltraTech's overseas production, primarily grey cement, amounted to 1.18 MT in Q2/FY24, demonstrating a substantial growth of 21.64 per cent.

The company boasts a consolidated capacity of 137.85 million metric tons per annum (MTPA) of grey cement, supported by its extensive infrastructure, including 23 integrated manufacturing units, 29 grinding units, one clinkerisation unit, and eight Bulk Packaging Terminals.

Positioned as the third largest cement producer globally, excluding China, UltraTech Cement continues to make significant strides in the industry.

(With PTI inputs)