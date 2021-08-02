Last Updated:

Unacademy CEO Confirms Firm's Value Tops $3.4bn In Temasek-led Funding Round

Founded as a YouTube channel by Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini, and Hemesh Singh in 2010, Unacademy has now become one of the largest online learning platforms.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
Unacademy

Credits: Twitter/Shutterstock


India's biggest EdTech giant, Unacademy has raised $440 million from Singapore's Temasek Holdings along with Tiger Global Management, Softbank Vision Fund, and General Atlantic. The news has been confirmed by co-founder and CEO, Gaurav Munjal. This funding has now increased the valuation of the EdTech form and taken it to $3.4 billion, which was $2 billion towards the end of last year. 

Unacademy funding by Temasek

In a recent round of funding led by Singapore's Temasek with many other founders and CEO, India's one of the biggest EdTech giants, Unacademy has successfully raised $440 million. Unacademy CEO and Co-founder Gaurav Munjal took to his Twitter handle to confirm the news and also thanked everyone for the participation. He also said that South Korea's Mirae Asset, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal and Oyo Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal participated in the funding round. 

With this valuation, the company will now be able to build and develop its products and services. Munjal further added that the company will continue scaling three of its products, Unacademy, Relevel, and Graphy. It will also look into building and scaling of Iconic Products of the future, innovation and experimentation, creation of value for shareholders, and avoid misselling in an industry which is known for its bad sales tactics.

READ | IPL 2020 partner Unacademy valued at THIS amount after raising another $150 million

Unacademy

Founded as a YouTube channel by Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini, and Hemesh Singh in 2010, Unacademy has now become one of the largest online learning platforms in India. With more than 1 million subscribers and students, the platform provides several services including life classes, comprehensive courses for competitive exams, study materials, and many more. Unacademy has achieved more than 6 million monthly active users in more than 10,000 cities across the country.

READ | Virender Sehwag, Harsha Bhogle lead tributes for Unacademy's special Sachin Tendulkar film

With this funding, the company now aims to use the capital for broadening its scope on new categories such as upskilling, jobs, and hiring.

The EdTech industry has witnessed a boom in the past one year due to the pandemic situation. Unacademy competes along with other EdTech startups including Byju's, Vedantu, Teachmint, and Classplus. With the ongoing scenario, the fresh capital will help to raise the standards of the e-learning platform. 

READ | Sachin Tendulkar has special message for IPL 2021 partners Unacademy ahead of WTC Final

(Image Credits: Twitter/Shutterstock)

READ | Unacademy's communal assignment question sparks outrage online; netizens demand apology
READ | Unacademy takes down communal assignment question; expresses 'unconditional regret'
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND