Unchanged Repo Rate Spells Good News For Homebuyers: Here's Why 

The RBI decision to keep the repo rate intact at 6.5% has ushered in good news for housing sector. Realtors have expressed their relief with the decision announced by RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das following the concluding meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee Meeting on Thursday. Here's how the sector responded to the move by the Central Bank.

Residential sector stands to win

"This is indeed good for the residential real estate market, which faces a tough road ahead amid massive layoffs by large corporates the world over. India is not decoupled from global economic dynamics and their invariable impact on the housing uptake here. The RBI’s decision to keep the repo rates unchanged comes as a welcome respite to homebuyers. This particularly gives relief to affordable and mid segment homebuyers who feared a possible rate hike today, making property buying via home loans even harder. It bears keeping in mind that after the remarkable performance in Q1 2023, the housing market is now staring at major headwinds with layoffs, rising property prices, which will pose a challenge in the short-term. The respite of home loan rates remaining unchanged is therefore very welcome," Anuj Puri, Chairman, Anarock Group, says.

Focus back on growth

The inflationary pressures are on the ebb in India turning the national focus back on growth. Piyush Gupta, MD, Capital Markets & Investment Services at Colliers India says, "After six consecutive hikes, RBI MPC’s decision to pause on further increase in rates is a welcome move. With inflationary pressures now taming down, this will bring back focus on growth, credit off-take, consumer spending, Real Estate, Infrastructure and specifically housing sector demand."

Luxury segment not impacted by rate changes

"Despite inflationary pressure and other geopolitical issues, RBI Decision to maintain the status quo on policy rates is good news for home buyers. Rising home loan interest rates has become a growing concern for both home buyers and supply-side stakeholders. To some extent the higher home loan interest rates have dampened the demand for affordable and mid-segment housing as buyers in these segments are more price-sensitive. While the luxury and high-end segments have not been significantly impacted yet, further increases could have affected the overall industry. We remain optimistic that inflation will come under control and there will be no further increase in policy rates," Amit Goyal, CEO, India Sotheby's International Realty says.

Further interest rate hikes could deter housing market

"The RBI's choice to leave policy rates unchanged is a significant relief for prospective homebuyers, as well as for supply-side stakeholders. The past three quarters have seen a gradual rise in home loan interest rates, causing a significant impact on borrowers as rates have surged to over 9%, marking a 40-50% increase from their historical low. Any additional policy rate hike could push home loan interest rates even closer to the psychological threshold of 10% per annum, creating a substantial impact on buyer sentiments and affordability. Given the increase in home loan interest rates, we strongly encourage state governments to provide some relief to homebuyers by offering stamp duty rebates or registration fee waivers. Such measures would help mitigate the financial burden on buyers and make homes more affordable for those looking to buy their home," Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global (India) says.

Boost in market sentiment

"After a string of increases, the RBI's decision to maintain the repo rate constant is a welcome reprieve. This announcement will undoubtedly boost market sentiment after the union budget and boost the housing segment. The real estate sector has experienced significant growth during the past few quarters. Maintaining the accommodating position would allow banks to continue lending mortgages at the present rate, which is very encouraging for homebuyers' and developers alike," Santosh Agarwal, CFO and Executive Director, Alpha Corp says.

Call for stability

"If the interest rates are kept at this level for at least 2 quarters the market sentiments will further boost because buyers will have no financial worries and the fear of having to pay higher interest on the home loan. Stable repo rates would allow investors to put their money into the developments even more conveniently," Manoj Gaur President Credai NCR and CMD Gaurs Group says.