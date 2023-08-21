Union Bank Of India To Raise Funds Up To Rs 5,000 Crore Via QIP

Union Bank of India fund raising: Union Bank of India, on Monday, announced that the Committee of Directors have approved fund raising of up to Rs 5,000 crore via issue of equity shares through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP),which is subject to the requisite regulatory/statutory approvals. The issue will open today, August 21, 2023, the bank said in a statement.

In an exchange filing, Union Bank of India said, “We further wish to inform you that the Relevant Date for the purpose of the Issue, in terms of the Regulation 171(b)(i) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, is August 21, 2023 and accordingly the Floor Price in respect of the aforesaid Issue, based on the pricing formula as prescribed under Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations is Rs 91.10 per equity share. Pursuant to the SEBI ICDR Regulations, the Bank may offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent on the Floor Price so calculated for the issue.”

Notably, the "relevant date" referenced to in the bank's exchange filing is the date of the meeting in which the Board of Directors of the issuer or the committee of directors duly authorised by the Board of Directors decides to open the proposed issue.

What is QIP?



A qualified institutional placement (QIP) is a way for listed companies to raise capital without having to submit legal paperwork to market regulators. It is common in India and other Southeast Asian countries. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had created the rule to avoid the dependence of companies on foreign capital resources, according to Investopedia.

In a separate announcement, Union Bank of India said, “We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Committee of Directors for Raising Capital Funds is scheduled to be held on August 24, 2023 to, inter alia, consider and approve the issue price, including a discount, if any thereto as permitted under the SEBI ICDR Regulations, for the Equity Shares to be allotted to Qualified Institutional Buyers, pursuant to the Issue. The Issue Price will be determined by the Bank in consultation with the Book Running Lead Managers appointed for the QIP Issue.”

The stocks of Union Bank of India settled at Rs 91.80 apiece, down nearly 2.70 per cent, when the market closed today, August 21, 2023.