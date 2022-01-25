Union Budget 2022 Likely To Be Presented At 11 Am On February 1: Govt Sources

The Union Budget 2022 will be presented on February 1, reported news agency ANI citing government sources. The government sources have also informed that it will be presented at 11 am "despite staggered timing for Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha". The Budget session commences from January 31 and it will begin with President Ram Nath Kovind's address amid protocols as several parliamentarians have tested positive for COVID-19.

Budget 2022

Ahead of presentation in the House, the taxpayers are expecting that Budget 2022 will provide a reduction in tax rates and surcharges with more money in hand. Moreover, as India continues to tackle the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is also expected that the budget will focus on the economic recovery and boosting the country's healthcare system owing to the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.

A growth of around 9% for the upcoming financial year is likely to be depicted by the Finance Minister. According to the advance estimates of the National Statistical Office (NSO), the economy is expected to record a growth of 9.2% during the current fiscal, which is a tad lower than the 9.5% projected by the Reserve Bank.

Importantly, the growth this fiscal year is expected to be double-digit. Meanwhile, salaried employees are also expecting Increase Standard Deduction Limit for higher disposable income. Considering the COVID-19 new strain Omicron situation it is also reported that a focus on Work From Home system will also be introduced.

On December 30, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had chaired a pre-budget consultation meeting with finance ministers of states and union territories (UTs) for the upcoming Union Budget 2022-23. The meeting, held at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan was also attended by several chief ministers who hold finance portfolios in their respective states. Along with the FM Sitharaman, MoS Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, Finance Secretary Dr TV Somanathan, DEA Secretary Shri Ajay Seth and DFS Secretary Debasish Panda were also present at the meeting, besides other senior officials of the Finance ministry.