Union Budget 2022: What Is Halwa Ceremony And Why Won't It Be Held This Year? Details Here

Union Budget 2022-23 will not have a 'halwa ceremony', a tradition that marks the final stage of the Budget-making process, the Ministry of Finance announced on Thursday. The ceremony has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, sweets would be sent to the core staff, who worked on the budget, the Finance Ministry revealed.

"To mark the final stage of Union Budget making process, sweets provided to core staff due for “lock-in” at their work workplace instead of Halwa ceremony due to ongoing Pandemic and health safety concerns," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

What is Halwa Ceremony?

Every year before tabling the Union Budget, the Finance Ministry holds the 'halwa ceremony' at its Delhi headquarters in the Secretariat building's North Block basement. The ceremony is kicked off by the Finance Minister who stirs the dessert in a traditional kadhai and serves it to MoS Finance, officials and others directly associated with the budget-making process.

Additionally, the 'halwa ceremony' is used to mark the commencement of the printing of the Budget document. Last year, a historic feat was achieved after the Centre presented its first paperless Budget. As there was no printing last year, the ceremony took place nine days ahead of the presentation and officials did not have to stay back.

The Union Budget 2022-23 is also going to be presented in a paperless form by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, this year.

What is the significance of Halwa Ceremony?

The ceremony is significant given its connection to the tradition of having something sweet before carrying out an auspicious task. The Halwa ceremony was historically held around 10 days before the documents connected to the Budget are printed. Post the ceremony, officials are locked in the North Block basement, cut off from the outside world.

They are not even allowed to contact their families through phone or any other form of communication, like e-mail. A mobile phone jammer is also installed inside the Finance Ministry to prevent the leakage of information. The Finance Minister is the only one allowed to move in and out of the building during this period. Officials of the Ministry are only let out before the actual presentation begins in the Parliament.

