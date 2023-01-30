Union Budget 2023-24: How Market Reacted On Budget Days In The Last 10 Years?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget 2022-23 on February 1. One of the key parameters to ascertain the sentiment about the budget is the stock market reaction. In the last 10 years, the stock markets have reacted differently to each budget announcement, having cheered only four times. Here's a detailed report.

In 2022, Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, in the Budget, made several announcements on tax, 5G, digital currencies, infrastructure, agriculture, education among others. The Budget, presented as the economy recovered from the effects of COVID-19, won over the market.

During the course of Sitharaman's speech, both Sensex and Nifty jumped. The Sensex rose to 848.40 points and settled at 58,862.57. On the other hand, Nifty 50 jumped 237 points and ended the day at 17,576.85.

In 2021, as Sitharaman set the roadmap for the economic recovery in the Union Budget by focusing on growth, the market saw its best performance on the D-day since 1999. The Sensex rallied 2,300 points at 48,600.61 and the Nifty gained 646.60 points at 14,281.20 on the day.

In 2020, the non-abolition of the Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax, and the confusion about the impact of the Dividend Distribution Tax removal among others contributed to Sitharaman's Budget failure to meet expectations. The market nosedived with the Sensex ending the day with a dip of 987.96 points at 39,735.53 while the Nifty settled at 11,661.85, down 300.25 points.

In 2019, announcements such as increasing public shareholding in listed companies to 35% and a surcharge for the super-rich in the maiden Budget of Sitharaman got a thumbs down from the market. Sensex tumbled 792 points to close at 38,720 level. Nifty too tanked 252 points to 11,558.

In 2018, the imposition of tax on long-term capital gains (and dividend distribution tax on equity mutual funds) on equities in the Budget presented by Arun Jaitley, the then Finance Minister, hurt the investors. Sensex lost 58.36 points to conclude at 35,906.66 whereas Nifty shed 10.8 points to settle at 11,016.9.

In 2017, Jaitley's budgetary proposals of infusing Rs 10,000 crore in public sector banks and keeping LTCG and short-term tax rate (STCG) unchanged for the capital market provided the feel-good factor. Sensex leaped close to 486 points to close at an over 3-month high of 28,142. On the other hand, Nifty rallied by 1.81% to settle at 8716.40

In 2016, unhappiness over the proposal for a higher dividend distribution tax on those earning more in the Budget presented by Jaitley had a negative impact on the market. Benchmark indices fell by 0.5%. While Sensex slipped to 23,002, Nifty dipped by 42.70 points.

In 2015, after Jaitley announced a reduction in the corporate tax from 30% to 25% for a period of four years, also, the deferment of the General Anti Avoidance Rules for two years, the market came up with a marginally positive response. Sensex added 141.38 points and closed at 29,361.50 points while Nifty moved up by 57.25 points to end the week at 8,901.85.

In 2014, over the government's stance on the retrospective tax in the maiden Budget presented by Jaitley, despite an initial surge, the markets ended in the red. Sensex slipped by 72.06 points ending the day at 25,372.25 whereas Nifty closed at 7,567.75, a fall of 17.25 points.

In 2013, the market gave a thumbs down to the last full-fledged Budget of the UPA-2 presented by P Chidambaram. For instance, Sensex nosedived 291 points to close below the 19,000 level. This was seen as a fallout of FII tax issues and a new surcharge on domestic corporates.