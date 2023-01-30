Union Budget 2023: Last Full Budget Of Modi Govt 2.0 Ahead Of 2024 General Elections

With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman all set to present the Union Budget 2023 on February 1, this year’s Budget will test the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s capabilities as it has set a target to seek the third term in 2024. It is important to note that Modi government 2.0 will present its full and final Budget this year as the Centre will present an “Interim Budget” next year instead of the full Budget in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which might be in April-May.

With the presentation of the 2023 Budget on the very first day of February, the Modi government is prepared to set a strong political tone for the upcoming state Assembly and General elections. It is important to note that the Budget is coming at a time when states such as Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana are ready to go to polls this year.

The Assembly elections will soon be followed by the General elections in 2024 in which the ruling BJP government will fight for securing the third consecutive term at the Centre.

Last full Budget of Modi govt 2.0

Union Budget 2023 will be PM Modi led-government’s full Budget as the government next in 2024 will present an “Interim Budget” before the completion of its term. According to the experts, the central government is likely to focus on sectors like infrastructure, renewable energy, real estate and capital goods, among others in the Budget this year.

While the Budget 2023 will play a key role in the 2024 General elections, it is speculated that Nirmala Sitharaman is under a lot of pressure and therefore, might avoid populist measures and will focus on strengthening the economic situation of the country.

Interim Budget in 2024

Prime Minister Modi-led government will present an Interim Budget next year in view of the General election. The Interim Budget is presented by the Union government when it is going through a transition period, this usually occurs during election time. It is, therefore, that the incumbent government leaves the task of framing the new and full Budget for the financial year to the new government.

The Interim Budget is followed by the vote-on-account Budget which gives the incumbent government to temporarily meet the expenses of the administration until the formation of the new government.