Union Budget 2023: What Is Economic Survey 2022-23? How To Watch Budget Session Live?

High drama is anticipated as the first part of the Budget Session of Parliament will commence on Tuesday, January 31. The session will begin with President Droupadi Murmu's customary address to the joint sitting of both Houses - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - in the Central Hall of Parliament. After that, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey. Later, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran will hold a press conference on Economic Survey. FM Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023-24 on Wednesday, February 1, which may be the last full budget before the 2024 general elections.

When will the Economic Survey be presented?

The Budget session will begin at 11 a.m. on January 31 with President Droupadi Murmu's address. FM Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey 2022-23 shortly after that. Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran will address a press conference at around 2 p.m. after the presentation of the Economic Survey in Parliament.

What is Economic Survey?

The Economic Survey is regarded as a crucial document that provides a review of the economy of the current financial year, summarises the performance of primary development projects, forecasts GDP growth and other important economic indicators for the next fiscal year. The Finance Minister presents the Economic Survey in Parliament every year before the Union Budget. The Survey is prepared under the guidance of the CEA.

This survey also analyses the trends in money supply, agriculture and industrial production, infrastructure, prices, imports, exports, and foreign exchange reserves as well as other pertinent factors that have an influence on the economy and the budget.

How to watch the Economic Survey 2022-23 and CEA's press conference?

The Economic Survey 2022-23 being tabled in Parliament and Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran's press conference will be live on Republic TV. It would also be telecast on Sansad TV. You can also live stream the Budget session and CEA's briefing on the Youtube channels of the Republic World and PIB India. Republicworld.com will cover the Budget Session 2023 live.