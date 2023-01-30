Union Budget 2023: Who Drafts The Economic Survey? All You Need To Know

As the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is all set to present the last full budget of its second term, the Economic Survey will be tabled in both Houses of the Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on January 31. The Economic Survey will be presented by the Union Finance Minister a day ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1.

The Budget Session will commence on Tuesday with the President addressing both houses of Parliament in a joint session. Following the President’s address, the economic survey will be tabled by Sitharaman.

Who drafts the Economic Survey?

The Economic Survey, which reviews the state of the Indian economy, is prepared by the Economics Division of the Department of Economic Affairs under the guidance of the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA). The Department of Economic Affairs works under the Ministry of Finance.

The Economic Survey was first presented in 1950-51 along with the Union Budget. However, it was soon de-linked from the Union Budget in the year 1964 in order to provide context for the Union Budget ahead of its presentation in Parliament.

Following the presentation of the Economic Survey 2021-22 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman in the Parliament, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Dr V Anantha Nageswaran will unveil the document to the public in a press conference on Tuesday, January 31.

What is Economic Survey?

The Economic Survey is a comprehensive document that provides a review of the Indian economy of the current financial year. The document summarises the performance of primary development projects and forecasts GDP growth and other important economic indicators for the next fiscal year.

The Economic Survey, tabled in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, gives a better understanding of the Union Budget by analysing the country’s economic situation and the areas that needs to be focussed on in the next financial year.