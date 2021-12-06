Union Min Sonowal Meets Russian Industry Minister, Discusses Collaboration On Shipbuilding

At the sidelines of the 21st India-Russia Summit in New Delhi, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal met Russia's Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, Oleg Ryazantsev, to discuss newer areas of collaboration between the two nations.

Taking to Twitter, Sonowal shared pictures from the meeting and said that India and Russia had discussed cooperation in civilian shipbuilding and inland waterways. Talks on the training of Indian seafarers for operations in the Arctic region was also held up during the meeting. Sonowal hoped that the newer areas of cooperation could further bilateral ties between India and Russia.

"Discussed Russian participation in civilian shipbuilding & inland waterways and also the interest of Indian companies in the Russian Far East in energy, transportation & logistic sectors. Also talked about training of Indian Seafarers for operations in the Arctic region, (sic)" Sonowal tweeted.

Bolstering #IndiaRussia friendship!



Happy to receive Russian Federation Deputy Minister of Industry & Trade Mr Oleg Ryazantsev at my office in New Delhi. We looked at newer areas of collaboration and cooperation to further bilateral relations. pic.twitter.com/8mCGZA3KfD — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) December 6, 2021

India-Russia summit

PM Modi welcomed Russian President Putin at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday saying that his visit signifies the importance of India-Russia ties. Prime Minister Modi talked about the changing geopolitical realities and highlighted that the friendship between India and Russia has remained constant. "The two countries have not only supported each other but have also taken care of each others' sensibilities. This in itself is a unique and reliable model of interstate relationships," PM Modi said.

On the other hand, Russian President Vladimir Putin detailed the long-standing ties between the two nations and cooperation moving forward. Giving his opening remarks from the Hyderabad House, Putin said that he was glad to be in India after missing the last summit, and called the country "a time-tested friend."

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held the inaugural India-Russia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu earlier in the day. Four agreements including the agreement on the programme for military-technical cooperation from 2021-2031 and the protocol of the 20th IRIGC-M&MTC were signed during the meeting, sources said. The first three documents were signed by the officials of two sides while the Protocol was signed by the defence ministers of India and Russia.

(With agency inputs)