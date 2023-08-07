Unleash Festive Deals With Shopping Credit Cards On Amazon, Flipkart

As the festive season kicks in, shoppers across the country are eagerly looking forward to the much-awaited shopping offers and deals from e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart. With Independence Day just around the corner, the Great Freedom Festival and Big Saving Days have started, enticing customers with discounts, cashback, and exclusive deals.

To make the most of these festive offers, experts advise shoppers to use the right shopping credit cards strategically, taking advantage of rewards and benefits while being mindful of fees and charges.

"Shopping credit cards have become indispensable tools for savvy shoppers looking to maximise their savings. These specialised cards offer a range of benefits, including rewards, cashback, and discounts, specifically tailored to certain categories or co-branded partners like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and more," said Arpit Suri, personal finance expert.

To make an informed choice, experts suggest assessing the fees and charges associated with the credit cards, such as annual fees, foreign transaction fees, late payment fees, and cash advance fees. "The value of rewards or benefits should be weighed against the annual fee to ensure it justifies the cost. Additionally, consider the credit limit offered on the card and ensure it aligns with your spending habits and requirements," Suri added.

Amit Gupta, MD, SAG Infotech advises shoppers to select cards that offer substantial returns on both day-to-day expenses and big-ticket purchases. Analysing overall spending habits, including utility bills, grocery expenses, travel costs, and more, can help shoppers find credit cards that match their specific spending patterns.

Shopping credit cards come in different variants, including cashback cards and rewards credit cards. Cashback cards offer a portion of the purchases as direct cashback, while rewards credit cards provide reward points that can be redeemed for various options such as products, vouchers, and air miles.

Secrets of reward rates

Some cards provide transparent rewards mechanisms, making it easy for users to calculate the rewards earned. For example, the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card offers 5 per cent cashback on Amazon purchases for Prime customers, with each cashback value equivalent to one rupee.

However, it's essential to pay attention to conditions attached to cashback offers, as certain items or categories may not be eligible for cashback. Shoppers should familiarise themselves with key terms and conditions, spending thresholds, and expiration dates for earned rewards or cashback.

Dedicated co-branded credit cards, like the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card or Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card, can provide value to those shopping frequently from specific merchants or brands.

"Another crucial aspect is making timely repayments to avoid any impact on credit scores. Users must be mindful of their credit limits and consider leveraging the EMI facility for large purchases to distribute the payment burden over several months," Gupta added.

"While shopping during the festive offers, consumers should carefully assess their needs and spending patterns to choose the most suitable shopping credit card. By selecting the right card and utilising its benefits judiciously, shoppers can make the most of the festive season deals, saving on their expenses, and enjoying attractive rewards and cashback on their purchases," Suri said.