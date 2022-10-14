Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal addressed the Republic India Economic Summit on the theme 'Unleashing India'. The Union Minister highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's vision for a 'Developed India'. He also shared multiple Holistic Development Programmes that were launched and prioritised under the central government in the last 8 years.

He said, "I have always held this conviction that India in terms of its demographic dividend, the ability of young boys and girls, and the skillsets that they possess, the young aspirational India where a billion plus people are now connected with the world through digital technologies want all the good things in their lives. An India which is powered equally by our farmers becoming the food bowl of the world as much as by our labourers, engineers, and professionals in different walks of life making the country truly a 'powerhouse of knowledge'. In coming years, this knowledge is going to translate into India's economic growth".

"Prime Minister in his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 75th Independence Day celebration gave a clarion call to the nation. As a part of the 'Panch Pran', he made 5 commitments and articulated his vision of a 'Developed India'. An India free from the colonial mindset, an India that goes back to its roots, an India in which everybody is conscious of their duties and is united. I wish the entire country today aligns itself with this vision of PM Modi".

He further said, "Given our huge potential in different areas be it manufacturing, industry, agricultural produce, the very vibrant and strong services sector, India is looking at holistic growth across different skill sets".

The Union Minister further predicted that India will become a $30 trillion-plus economy by 2047 which will translate to $20,000 per capita income for every Indian citizen.

Centre's Holistic Development Programme

Piyush Goyal stated that over the last 8 years, the PM Modi-led government has focused on providing the basic needs of every citizen of India. Today, through a holistic development programme, the government has covered different aspects of human needs:-

"There was a time when Roti, Kapda, and Makaan were the urgent need of every citizen and most of their lives went ensuring that they could save enough money to build a small house. Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana ensures adequate food grains for 80 crores of poor and lower-middle-class families. In December, they will get an additional 5 kg per person to ensure nobody ever has to sleep hungry".

"Over 3 crore families have either got or will soon receive a proper house. Every home in the country has an electrical connection, proper toilets, and internet connections as we have launched 5G much ahead of many developed nations, and clean drinking water will prevent diseases. Over 50 crore people are eligible for free healthcare in the world's largest healthcare programme ever researched ever implemented"

"We are taking Digital technologies across the countries through a huge optical fiber network and expanding infrastructure like never before. In fact, capital investment and infrastructure are five times more than it was ten years ago".

"We believe high-quality infrastructure will lower the cost of logistics will lead to ease of doing business, and ease of living will help the economy grow in the years to come and make us competitive across the world".

"Aatmanirbhar Bharat has helped us design our industrial and manufacturing ecosystem in a manner that for critical inputs we are not dependent on any countries".

"Agricultural production has consistently grown despite severe challenges across the globe-- when fertilizer prices rose 4 to 5 times, the central government absorbed the entire additional cost and subsidized fertilizers. The aim was that the farmers could get adequate fertilizer on the old rates so that they continue to produce quality Agri products which today are adding 15$ billion".

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry added, "The next 25 years will be defined as the golden period for India. Collectively, 135 crores of Indians are working dutifully and engaged in fulfilling the expectations and aspirations of the country. PM Modi is giving decisive leadership to the country as he merged 'Jai Anusandhan' in our pledge on August 15. The way startups are emerging with solutions, I believe this will lead to the holistic growth of India".

'The PM on August 15 joined 'Jai Anusandhan' in our pledge, the way startups are emerging with solutions, I believe this will lead to a holistic growth of India': Union Minister @PiyushGoyal. Watch - https://t.co/DIW8vC3drT pic.twitter.com/JKFaaq8j7f — Republic (@republic) October 14, 2022

(Image: RepublicWorld)