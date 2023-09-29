Uno Minda To Increase Stake In JV Firm To 76%

Auto components manufacturer Uno Minda on Friday said that its board has approved its plan to increase the stake in the joint venture firm, Minda Westport Technologies Ltd (MWTL), from 50 per cent to 76 per cent. The move involves acquiring an additional 26 per cent stake from its joint venture partner. The transaction, valued at approximately Rs 15 crore, is set to be completed by or before March 31, 2024.

In addition to the increased stake, Uno Minda and Westport are amending their joint venture agreement to encompass future hydrogen components alongside the existing CNG/LNG/LPG components and kits within the joint venture territory covering South Asia, including India, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.

MWTL is a manufacturer of alternate fuel systems, specialising in CNG and LPG components and kits for both Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket in India. As part of this development, MWTL is also acquiring the assets of Rohan BRC Gas Equipment, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Westport, which is primarily involved in the manufacture and sale of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) pressure reducers and CNG conversion kits.

The share of CNG-powered vehicles in India has experienced substantial growth, increasing from about 3.5 per cent of total passenger vehicle sales in 2019 to 11 per cent in 2022. The trend is expected to continue, driven by the cost-effectiveness and feasibility of CNG vehicles.

Uno Minda's Director and MWTL Managing Director, Vivek Jindal, commented on this strategic move, stating that the demand for CNG vehicles in India is poised for exponential growth due to their cost-effectiveness. This consolidation of their partnership with Westport strengthens their position and creates a manufacturing hub to serve the Indian market for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and the large three-wheel vehicle segment.

(With PTI inputs)