Upcoming IPOs In September: See IPO Details Of Ami Organics, Vijaya Diagnostics & More

In September, several companies are expected to launch their IPOs (Initial Public Offerings). Recently, specialty chemicals maker Ami Organics announced its plans for Rs 570 crore IPO. South-based diagnostic chain Vijaya Diagnostics also revealed its plan for a Rs 1,895 crore public offering.

4 IPOs that may enter capital market in September

Ami Organics IPO: The Gujarat-based specialty chemicals manufacturer plans to generate Rs 570 crore from its IPO. According to the company, the funds will be utilised for debt repayment, expansion of business and for working capital requirements. The firm manufactures intermediates for generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) such as Trazodone, Dolutegravir, Nintedanib, Entacapone and Rivaroxaban.

The IPO will open on September 1 and will be open for subscription till September 3. The price band has been set at Rs 603-610 per share, with at least 24 equity shares in offer for bidders and in multiples thereafter.

Vijaya Diagnostics IPO: Southern India-based diagnostics chain giant Vijaya Diagnostic Centre's IPO will be open between September 1 and September 3. The company has set a price band of Rs 522-531 per equity share, with bidding allowed for at least 28 equity shares and in multiples thereafter.

Penna Cement: In May, Penna Cement, one of the biggest cement producers in Southern India, filed for its DRHP (Draft Red Herring Prospectus) with SEBI for an IPO worth Rs 1,500. The cement maker plans to raise Rs 1,300 crore from fresh equity shares and Rs 250 crore through an OFS (Offer For Sale) from its promoters. The company expects to use generated money for repayments of borrowing and upgrading raw grinding and cement mill. Its IPO is likely to debut in September.

Shri Bajrang Power and Ispat Ltd: The company, which has three manufacturing plants at Chattisgarh's Raipur, is planning to raise Rs 700 crore through an IPO to repay debts and use funds for working capital. The company's IPO will be managed by IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, SBI Capital Markets and Equirus Capital. The equity shares will be listed on NSE and BSE.

Arohan Financial Services and Panna Defence and Space Technologies may also launch their IPO next month.