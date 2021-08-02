Upcoming IPOs This Week: See IPO Details Of Devyani International, Windlas Biotech & More

Several Indian companies launched their initial public offerings (IPOs) in July 2021. Zomato, India Pesticides, Clean Science, and GR Infraprojects, for example, have all successfully been listed on Indian stock exchanges. Although July has drawn to a close, the pace of IPOs appears to be picking up in August.

Upcoming IPOs this week

Four companies are planning to go public in the first week of August. Krsnaa Diagnostics, Devyani International, Exxaro Tiles Limited, and Windlas Biotech Limited are among these firms. Devyani International, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in India, is gaining the most traction of the four companies.

Other IPOs, on the other hand, are projected to earn positive responses from the stock market. If you're interested in investing in any of these IPOs, you can find vital information about them here:

Devyani International Limited IPO

Devyani International, founded in 1991, is a leading Yum Brands franchisee and one of India's largest quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain operators. Its logo appears on several well-known brands such as Pizza Hut, KFC, and Taco Bell. The Devyani International initial public offering (IPO) is slated to begin on August 4 and end on August 6. The IPO is expected to raise roughly Rs 1,838 crore, consisting of a Rs 440 crore fresh issuance and a Rs 1,389 crore OFS with 155,333,330 equity shares.

The price band for the IPO is Rs 86 to Rs 90 per equity share. The issue has a minimum lot size of 165 shares and a Rs 14,850 application cut-off. The Lot's top limit is 2,145 shares, and the application cut-off value is Rs 193,050. The IPO is expected to go public on August 16, but this has not yet been verified. On August 11, 12, and 13, allotment, reimbursements, and accreditation of shares will most likely take place.

Krsnaa Diagnostics Limited IPO

Krsnaa Diagnostics was founded in 2010 and is one of India's fastest-growing diagnostic chains. Imaging/radiology services (X-rays, MRIs, etc.), standard clinical laboratory testing, pathology, and teleradiology services are among the diagnostic services offered by the organisation. Private and public hospitals, medical colleges, and community health centres are the primary customers.

Through its public offering, the company hopes to raise roughly Rs 1,213.33 crore. This consists of a Rs 400 crore new issue and an Rs 813 crore OFS with 8,525,520 equity shares. The issue's price band is Rs 933 to Rs 954 per equity share, with a face value of Rs 5. The initial public offering (IPO) will begin on August 4 and end on August 6. Following trading, the BSE and NSE will presumably float the stock on August 17, though this has yet to be confirmed. The application amount for the Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO is Rs 14,310, with a lot size of 15 shares on the lower end. There are 195 shares at the top of the Lot, with a cut-off price of Rs 185,030.

Windlas Biotech Limited IPO

The Windlas Biotech initial public offering (IPO) is expected to begin next week, on August 4, 2021. Through its public offering, the company hopes to raise approximately Rs 401.54 crores. The IPO consists of a Rs 165 crore new issuance and a Rs 236.54 crore Offer for Sale (OFS) with 5,142,067 equity shares. Its Price Band was set at Rs 448 to Rs 460 per equity share, having a face value of Rs 5. Windlas Biotech's first public offering will be open for three days, with subscriptions closing on August 6.

Windlas Biotech Limited is one of the country's leading contract development and manufacturing companies (CDMOs) for pharmaceutical formulations. The company provides a wide range of CDMO-related services, including product research and development, licencing, and generic product commercialization. The minimum application amount for this IPO was Rs 13,800 on the lower end, with a lot size of 30 shares. On the higher end, the IPO lot size is 420 shares, with an application fee of Rs 193,200. The basis of allotment will most likely be on August 11 when the IPO closes. The start of reimbursements and the certification of shares to successful bidders are expected to happen on August 12 and 13, respectively. The company's proposed listing date is August 17, albeit this has yet to be confirmed.

Exxaro Tiles Limited IPO

The company was founded in 2008, and it specialises in the production and distribution of vitrified tiles. The company makes "Double Charge Vitrified Tiles" (double layer pigment) and "Glazed Vitrified Tiles" (glazed vitrified tiles) out of ceramic elements that are primarily clay, quartz, and feldspar. Residential, educational, commercial, hotels, hospitals, government, builders or developers, and religious institutions are some of its target consumers. It has operations in India as well as in nations such as Poland, Bosnia and the United States, to name a few. The minimum lot size for this IPO is 125 shares, with an application fee of Rs 15,000 at the lower end. There are 1,625 shares at the top of the market, with a cut-off price of Rs 195,000.

Picture Credit: ShutterStock