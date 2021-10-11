Urban Company To Enhance Partners' Earnings Amid Beauticians' Protest, Issues Statement

Buckling under the backlash, India's biggest home services company - Urban company (UC) issued a statement on Sunday, detailing the earnings of its partners. Claiming that it is a platform where both customers and partners are equal stakeholders, Urban company has promised important programs to enhance the earnings of its partners. The company has been accused of 'unfair work practices' by several beauticians - with several refusing to take orders from customers.

Urban Company promises to 'enhance partner earnings'

In the last couple of days, there have been some concerns regarding the earnings and well-being of our service partners. We hear you, and through this article, would like to highlight some important facts and data-points. 1/nhttps://t.co/6BC7nUxGgv — Urban Company (@urbancompany_UC) October 10, 2021

In its statement, UC refuted allegations of low earnings by its partners saying its partners earn a net average earnings of Rs 280–300 per hour, with top ones earning > Rs 36,000 per month. It added that all UC service partners have access to life and accidental insurance cover, free training, loans and other benefits such as free vaccinations and PPE Kits. UC also stated that it had approved Rs 100 Million worth of interest-free loans for all its beauty partners.

What was UC accused of?

As per reports, several beauticians who had partnered with UC, took to Twitter to protest against “unfair working conditions” including late-night shifts and unsafe work conditions. They also alleged that UC was pocketing high commissions upto 30% and reduced the partners' salaries. Moreover, one beautician alleged that she made Rs 67 for 4 orders and that UC had warned of 'strict police action against anyone who stops other partners from going to work'.

Refuting her allegations, UC stated, "This is a misrepresentation of facts. The screenshot shown is not that of her earnings page but a settlement ledger of the bank transfer. The partner accepted cash payments for 2 orders and online payment for the remaining two. Her net earnings after UC commissions and other fees for the 4 orders in question delivered between 1–3 Oct was Rs 1,941".

Moreover, UC added, "Under no circumstances, will we ever shy away from doing the right thing for our stakeholders. This has always been reflected in our business decisions and strategy. We are not perfect, and acknowledge that we might have made mistakes in our journey so far. In the coming weeks, we will be announcing some important programs which we believe will further enhance the earnings and well-being of our partner ecosystem".