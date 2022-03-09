With Russia intensifying its war on Ukraine and triggering a mass refugee crisis, US President Joe Biden announced his toughest sanction on Tuesday, banning imports of Russian oil.

International oil prices have been on the boil ever since Russia put its forces on the Ukraine border last month. They spiked after Ukraine's invasion over fears that oil and gas supplies from energy giant Russia could be disrupted, either due to the war or retaliatory Western sanctions.

This week, international oil prices jumped to a 13-year high of $140 per barrel. Russia has already warned of "catastrophic consequences" for the global market if Western nations continue to ban oil imports. "The surge in prices will be unpredictable -- more than $300 per barrel, if not more," Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

Will this affect petrol, diesel prices in India?

India imports nearly 85 percent of its oil needs, making it one of the most vulnerable in Asia to higher oil prices. As international oil prices soared to $140 per barrel this week, the Indian rupee tumbled to a record low of 77 to a dollar on Monday.

The twin blows of oil prices, already up more than 60 percent this year, and a weakening rupee may hurt the nation's finances, upend a nascent economic recovery and fire up inflation.

Petrol and diesel prices need to be increased by Rs 15 a litre for fuel retailers to break even, industry sources said.

The basket of crude oil that India buys, rose above $126.36 per barrel on March 7, according to information from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry. This compares to an average of $81.5 per barrel price of the Indian basket of crude oil at the time of freezing of petrol and diesel prices four months back.

What does Govt say about the expected increase in fuel price?

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said oil companies will determine the fuel prices, even as he said there will be no shortage of crude oil in the country.

"Oil prices are determined by global prices and there is a war-like situation in one part of the world and the oil companies will factor that in. The oil companies will themselves determine the prices. We will take decisions in the best interest of the citizens," Puri said.

"But now, because of tension and the military action in Ukraine, it has gone up. The oil companies will take a decision in this regard (to increase prices)," the minister said.

Crude oil prices rose by Rs 37 to Rs 9,321 per barrel on Tuesday as participants widened their positions on a firm spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for March delivery traded higher by Rs 37 or 0.4 percent at Rs 9,321 per barrel in 9,660 lots.

(With inputs form agency)