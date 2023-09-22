US, China Roll Out Economic And Financial Working Groups With Aim Of Easing Tensions

In an effort to alleviate tensions and strengthen their bilateral ties, the United States Treasury Department and China's Ministry of Finance have jointly initiated two economic working groups. These groups, led by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Vice Premier He Lifeng, will be divided into economic and financial segments.

Yellen stated that these working groups aim to establish a durable channel of communication between the world's two largest economies. She emphasised that they will serve as important forums to articulate America's interests and concerns, fostering fair economic competition while ensuring a level playing field for American workers and businesses.

This development follows a series of high-level visits by US administration officials to China this year, paving the way for a potential meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in November during an Asia-Pacific Economic conference in San Francisco. The two Finance Ministers have also committed to regular meetings, as stated by the Treasury Department.

The launch of these working groups is part of ongoing efforts to maintain constructive dialogue between the United States and China, following President Biden's meeting with President Jinping in Bali last year.

Furthermore, Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent meeting with China's Vice President on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly underscores the importance of diplomatic engagement.

However, China holds a significant position as one of the United States' major trading partners, but economic competition between the two nations has intensified in recent years.

Earlier this year, tensions escalated when a Chinese surveillance balloon entered sensitive US airspace. The US military intercepted and shot down the balloon off the coast of North Carolina, leading to a dispute between the two countries. China claimed the incident was accidental and involving a civilian aircraft, while the US military cited security concerns.