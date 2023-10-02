US Expands, Upgrades Probe Into 7.08 Lakh Ford SUVs Over Engine Failures

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Monday it is upgrading and expanding its investigation into 7.08 lakh Ford Motor SUVs amid engine failures due to a faulty valve.

According to the agency, vehicles without warning may experience a loss of power due to catastrophic engine failure under normal driving conditions linked to a potentially faulty valve in 2.7 L and 3.0 L EcoBoost engines.

Ford Motor Company said in July that it is expanding and issuing a recall for 1,25 lakh SUVs and trucks as the engine failures may cause a fire.

What does the recall cover?

The recall covered various Escape and Lincoln Corsair SUVs and Maverick compact pickup trucks from the 2020–2023 model years with 2.5L hybrid or plug-in hybrid engines, as per a filing by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The company said that isolated engine manufacturing issues can lead to engines failing prematurely, and in that event, engine oil or fuel vapour may be released, increasing the risk of fire and injury.

Ford had initially recalled 100,000 Escape, Corsair, and Maverick vehicles in the US in July last year after 23 reports were identified globally of a fire or smoke after a suspected block or oil pan breach.

(With Reuters Inputs)