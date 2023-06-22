US Memory Chip Firm Micron Technology Confirms $825 Million Investment In India

US memory chip firm Micron Technology, Inc said on Thursday it would invest up to $825 million in a new chip assembly and test facility in Gujarat, India, its first factory in the country.

Micron said that with support from the Indian central government and from the state of Gujarat, the total investment in the facility will be $2.75 billion. Of that total, 50 per cent will come from the Indian central government and 20 per cent from the state of Gujarat.

Reuters reported earlier this week that India's Cabinet approved the project ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the US, which kicked off on Wednesday.

Micron said construction of the new facility in Gujarat is expected to begin in 2023 and the first phase of the project will be operational in late 2024. A second phase of the project is expected to start toward the second half of the decade, it said. The two phases together will create up to 5,000 new direct Micron jobs.

Details of the Micron deal:

The government had announced a Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) worth $10 billion in 2021. The scheme was aimed at encouraging semiconductor and display manufacturing in the country.

India had reopened the application process for chip incentives worth $10 billion under the Indian Semiconductor Mission (ISM) as three entities which had applied to build chips in India were facing challenges in setting up their manufacturing units. This impacted the country's chip manufacturing ambitions of becoming a major player in the global semiconductor market in the next five years.

The Micron plant in India would aid PM Modi's vision of making India a global hub for semiconductors as it aims to bolster semiconductor manufacturing.

According to media reports, China's chip imports fell 23 per cent in the first quarter of 2023 as both India and US are focusing on becoming self reliant in chip manufacturing.

Domestic production is PM Modi's top priority for the country's economic strategy as he wants to “usher in a new era in electronics manufacturing” by getting global companies in India. Chip manufacturing in India would enable it to reduce reliance on imports, especially from China and build a robust electronics supply chain.

The Indian chip making market is expected to reach $55 billion by 2026 and may generate six lakh employment opportunities by 2030, according to a report by Deloitte on semiconductor industry outlook. The country would become a major player in the 5G revolution and wearables, automotive components and computing and data storage would account for 60 per cent of the total semiconductor market.

(With inputs from Reuters)