Indo-US Trade Hits Record $191 Billion, States US Secretary Antony Blinken

US secretary of state Antony Blinken hailed India-US ties and said that trade between the two nations reached a record $191 billion, making United States the largest trading partner for India. He added that Indian companies have invested $40 billion in IT, pharmaceuticals, and more, supporting 425,000 jobs.

"American companies have now invested at least $54 billion in India, from manufacturing to telecommunications. In the United States, Indian companies have invested over $40 billion in IT, pharmaceuticals, and more, supporting 425,000 jobs from California to Georgia. Just this February, Air India announced the historic purchase of more than 200 Boeing aircraft, which will support an estimated 1 million-plus jobs across 44 of the United States," Blinken said.

Addressing India Ideas Summit 2023 in Washington DC he emphasised that both Indian and US are making transformative investments in our own countries to build our own strength.

"President Biden’s $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, followed after that by the CHIPS Act, and as well the Inflation Reduction Act; Prime Minister Modi’s 100 trillion rupee infrastructure plan. All of this will make our economies more productive and more attractive for investors. And India has joined three pillars of our new Indo-Pacific Economic Framework – committing to build more resilient supply chains, to seize clean energy opportunities, and to combat corruption and other challenges that undermine the efforts of our governments," he said.

His comments come days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the United States on June 21.

Hailing the education systems of India and US he said that it has produced leaders of some of our most iconic companies.

"Finally, we are investing in our people. The U.S. and India’s education systems have produced the leaders of some of our most iconic companies – from Google to InfoSys to – not to mention former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga, who is now of course the new president of the World Bank and onetime president of the USIBC. Indian Americans have created a third – a third – of all immigrant-founded startups in the United States. Think about that for a minute. That is extraordinarily powerful," he said.

Blinken praised Indian IT companies for investing in the US and creating jobs.

“The Tar Heel State has become a hub for Indian investment, with tech companies like HCL creating 2,400 jobs, training American high schoolers for IT careers,” he added.