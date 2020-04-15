USFDA Warns Two Indian-origin 'alternate Therapy' Firms Over Claims Of Selling COVID Cure

Two alternate therapy firms - Alpha Arogya and Homeomart received a warning from the US Food and Drug Administration for offering 'unapproved' and 'misbranded' products that claim to cure COVID-19. The Indore-based alpha Arogya allegedly offered the sale of ayurvedic medicines Alpha 21 and Alpha 11 as a cure for the coronavirus. The USFDA sent a letter to Alpha Arogya, warning them after having reviewed their website and social media page.

One such specific example pointed out by the FDA is for Alpha 21 with a photograph of a woman holding her throat on directions to use Alpha 21. The instructions, the warning letter points out includes mixing 3 drops of the medicine with 1/4th teaspoon of salt in lukewarm water. It goes on to claim the dosage of the medication can be increased for a persistent cough and to take the medication for 10 days to help clear up the infection, in fact even if the person’s condition has improved.

A couple of weeks earlier, Bengaluru-based Homeomart.com was also a recipient of a similar notice for advertising products to the US customers which claimed to be a cure for the new-found virus. These products include Arsenicum album 30 that can be used as a prophylactic or preventive medicine with one dose of the drug daily on an empty stomach for three days. The dose as pointed out in the warning letter by the USFDA can be repeated after one month in case COVID-19 ‘prevails in the community’.

Both Alpha Arogya and Homeomart.com have been added to a list that consists of 25 other companies around the world who have been warned by the USFDA for misbranding and mis-advertising medicines.

Image credits: Representative Image / Twitter