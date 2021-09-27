Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Starts Its Operations In Kerala

Kochi: Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited announced the inauguration of its first branch in the city of Kochi and in the state of Kerala. The Bank today has 600 branches in 201 districts spread across 18 states and 2 Union Territories in the country.

“It gives us immense pleasure to set our footprint in the city of Kochi. The city has numerous factors that contributes towards the growth of commerce and trade in the state, and we are in a position to provide banking and financial services to various categories of business and more. While support to the businesses is a given, our products and services cater to the needs of the general public across strata. Palarivattom, Kochiis an important business node. The inauguration of the branch significantly improves the access to financial products by the residents and entrepreneurs of the region that the Bank has to offer.We look forward to expanding our presence in the city” Said, Mr. Govind Singh, MD&CEO, Utkarsh SFBL.

The Bank is in a position to provide an array of financial products and services to its customers, which includes savings and current accounts, fixed deposits and recurring deposits along with various loan products such as housing loans, business loans and loan against property. With its branch infrastructure, digital banking capabilities and ATM network, the Bank offers integrated customer service. The launch of this branch in Palarivattom is aligned with the Bank’s strategy to extend its reach to offer various financial services. This includes wholesale lending, micro banking loans (JLG loans), MSME loans, housing loans, loan against property, commercial vehicle loans, construction equipment loans and two-wheeler loans along with current and savings accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, insurance and investment products to its customers.

Customers can access banking services through multiple channels including banking outlets, ATM, internet banking, mobile banking, tab banking and call centre. As the Bank expands into newer markets and geographies, it continues to widen its customer base. The Bank provides facility to customers for opening a bank account without having to visit the branch through the tab-based application assisted model, “Digi On-Boarding”.