The Noida Police arrested three employees of a pharmaceutical firm on Friday, March 3 in connection with Uzbekistan cough-syrup death case. It's being said that the cough syrup that led to the death of 18 children last year was made by the Noida-based pharma company.

The arrest of three employees comes after an FIR was filed on March 2 night against five officials of Marion Biotech. The complaint was filed by the drugs inspector of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) which also included the names of two company directors.

According to the complaint filed by CDSCO's drug inspector, the central and Uttar Pradesh state drug authorities had checked samples of Marion Biotech's drugs and found 22 of them to be 'not of standard quality.' The cough syrup was identified as adulterated and spurious.

The in-charge of Phase 3 police station, Vijay Kumar said, "Three persons named in the FIR have been arrested, while the two directors of the company are at large. Those arrested are Tuhin Bhattacharya, Head Operation; Atul Rawat, Manufacturing Chemist; and Mool Singh, Analytical Chemist."

DCP Central Noida, Ram B Singh, while commenting on the arrest of the accused, said, "We have arrested 3 people out of 5 from Marion Biotech Pvt Ltd...The case is related to the earlier case of toxic cough syrup sent abroad as the enquiry was done after the incident."

Noida-based Pharma company under radar

The Noida-based pharma company, Marion Biotech, came under the radar in December 2022 as its cough syrup Dok-1 was found to be the reason behind the death of 18 children who consumed it in Uzbekistan. Soon after their death, CDSCO launched a probe into the matter.

Earlier in January 2023, the production licence of a Noida-based pharma company, allegedly linked with the deaths of children in Uzbekistan, was suspended by the government while the results of its controversial cough syrup were awaited. However, drugs inspector of CDSCO has now claimed the cough syrups, manufactured by Marion Biotech, to be below 'standard quality.' The investigation in the matter by the Noida police is underway to unfold more threads attached in the case.