Valiant Laboratories' IPO To Open On September 27

Valiant Laboratories IPO: Pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing firm Valiant Laboratories is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) for public subscription on September 27. The IPO, which consists of an entirely fresh issuance of 1.08 crore equity shares with no offer-for-sale component, will conclude on October 3. Bidding for anchor investors will open on September 26.

The proceeds from the IPO will be used to establish a manufacturing facility for speciality chemicals in Gujarat through Valiant Laboratories' subsidiary, Valiant Advanced Sciences Private Ltd. Additionally, the funds will be allocated to meet the working capital requirements of the subsidiary.

About the company

Valiant Laboratories specialises in the manufacturing of paracetamol, an active pharmaceutical ingredient or bulk drug used in the treatment of various conditions such as headaches, muscle aches, arthritis, and fever. The paracetamol API industry has witnessed growth from Rs 2,200 crore in fiscal 2017 to Rs 3,900 crore in fiscal 2023. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 5-7 per cent between fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2027, driven by demand from domestic formulation manufacturers and exports.

Unistone Capital Pvt is the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO, and the equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

(With PTI Inputs)