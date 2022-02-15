Vedant Fashions IPO Listing: Check Latest GMP Signals Before Listing Day

Vedant Fashions IPO listing date is currently under the spotlight for allottees after the announcement of share allotment. Reportedly the date is most likely fixed on 16th February 2022. The public issue worth ₹3,149.19 crores was subscribed 2.57 times whereas its retail portion was subscribed 0.39 times. The market experts have observed that Vedant Fashions share price is quoting at par with its upper price band in the grey market today.

Vedant Fashions IPO GMP today is zero and according to Market experts, it means the grey market is expecting 'par listing' of Vedant Fashions IPO. Reportedly, the global selloff leading to the bloodbath at Dalal Street on Friday and Monday session has led to a change in grey market sentiment in regard to the public issue. Apart from this, 100 per cent offer-for-sale has already reflected an unenthusiastic response by the investors. The tensions between Russia and Ukraine has led to the jump in inflation fueling global inflation concern as some of the factors that will continue to impact the global secondary market in the near term. The allottees are advised to keep the stock for the long term in case there is a tepid listing of the public issue tomorrow.

Market effect on Vedant Fashions IPO

Reports have suggested that the grey market has remained highly volatile with negative bias in the last few sessions. This led to a slump in Vedant Fashions IPO GMP, which was once at ₹65. But, the escalation in Russia Ukraine conflict led to rise in global inflation worries.

Know what is GMP

Grey Market Premium or GMP is according to experts nothing but an unofficial estimate in regard to listing premium. As Vedant Fashions IPO GMP today is zero, it means that the grey market is expecting Vedant Fashions IPO listing at around ₹866 i.e. par listing of the public issue with the upper price band.

However, secondary market experts suggested allottees to remain unchanged by these negative sentiments coming in from the grey market and advised them to stick with the fundamentals of the company.

Highlighting the fundamentals of Vedant Fashions; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com was quoted saying that Vedant Fashions Limited is a prominent player in organized Indian weddings and celebration wear market. Additionally, the company's revenue has remained unaffected largely by the pandemic.

