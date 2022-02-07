Vedant Fashions IPO Subscribed 21 Pc On Day 2 Of Offer

The initial public offer of Vedant Fashions Limited, which owns ethnic wear brand Manyavar, received 21 per cent subscription on Monday.

The IPO received bids for 52,37,564 shares against 2,54,55,388 shares on offer, according to the data available with BSE.

The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) attracted 31 per cent

subscription, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) recived 11 per cent subscription and non-institutional investors 9 per cent.

The initial public offering (IPO) is purely an offer-for-sale of 3,63,64,838 equity shares by the promoters and existing shareholders.

The offer-for-sale comprises sale of up to 1.74 crore shares by Rhine Holdings Ltd; up to 7.23 lakh shares by Kedaara Capital Alternative Investment Fund-Kedaara Capital AIF I; and up to 1.81 crore shares by Ravi Modi Family Trust.

The promoters of the company are Ravi Modi, Shilpi Modi and Ravi Modi Family Trust.

Since the IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale, the company will not receive any proceeds from the public issue.

Price range for the offer is Rs 824-866 per share.

Vedant Fashions on Thursday garnered Rs 945 crore from anchor investors.

At the upper end of the price band, the public issue is expected to fetch Rs 3,149 crore.

Vedant Fashions' 'Manyavar' brand is a category leader in the branded

Indian wedding and celebration wear market with a pan-India presence.

The company's other brands include Twamev, Manthan, Mohey, and Mebaz.

Axis Capital, Edelweiss Financial Services, ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities

and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the managers of the offer.

(Image: Shutterstock)