Vedanta Board Approves Demerger, Business To Be Split Into 6 Listed Entities

Vedanta demerger: Mining mogul Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Resources on Friday announced that its Board of Directors has considered and approved the draft scheme of arrangement for a demerger of the diversified business empire.

"We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, September 29, 2023, have granted their approval for demerger of diversified businesses unlocking significant value," the company said.

The company plans six separate listed entities as per the filing. They are:

• Vedanta Aluminium

• Vedanta Oil & Gas

• Vedanta Power

• Vedanta Steel and Ferrous Materials

• Vedanta Base Metals

• Vedanta Limited

Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta, stated: “This is an exciting announcement for Vedanta, and India. Our country is on an unprecedented growth trajectory which will make us the third largest economy in the world before the end of this decade. The demand for minerals, metals, oil and gas and power is going to grow very rapidly and Vedanta’s businesses are uniquely positioned to service this rising demand and reduce reliance on imports."

Vedanta is also foraying into semiconductors and display glass which are of great strategic significance to India. By demerging our business units, we believe that will unlock value and potential for faster growth in each vertical. While they all come under the larger umbrella of natural resources, each has its own market, demand and supply trends, and potential to deploy technology to raise productivity."

In line with Vedanta’s ethos, each company will continue to retain a strong commitment to the well-being of our workforce, our communities and our planet. Even as we move to new ways of running our businesses, we will remain steadfast to transform for good.”

Rationale for Vedanta Demerger

According to the company filing, Vedanta has the following reasons behind its demerger: