Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc Shares Surge After HZL Board Approves Corporate Restructuring

Hindustan Zinc update: The board of directors of Hindustan Zinc, a subsidiary of Vedanta Limited, has decided to appoint external advisors to assist in evaluating the options to "unlock shareholder value".

"The Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on September 29, 2023, have authorised Committee of Directors (CoD) to evaluate appropriate corporate restructuring exercise to unlock shareholder value," said Hindustan Zinc in an exchange filing.

It further said that considering the scale, nature, and potential opportunities for various business verticals of the company, it should undertake a comprehensive review of its corporate structure to unlock potential value.

"Subject to a detailed evaluation, the idea is to create separate legal entities for undertaking the zinc & lead, silver, and recycling business of the company," the company said in a statement.

The strategic objectives outlined by the Board of Directors for undertaking such an exercise are as follows:

Unlocking value for all stakeholders.

Creation of businesses that are positioned to better capitalize on their distinct market positions, and deliver long-term growth.

Distinct investment profiles to attract deeper and broader investor bases.

Accelerate towards sustainability goals focused on waste to wealth, emissions reduction, and strong ESG practices.

Appropriate capital structure and capital allocation policies based on business-specific dynamics.

Sharpen focus on core competencies and appropriate realignment of the Company’s resources.

At 1:45 pm IST, Vedanta shares were trading 6.43 per cent higher at Rs 221.75 apiece and Hindustan Zinc shares were trading 5.59 per cent higher at Rs 314.60 on the NSE.