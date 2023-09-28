Vedanta Limited To Demerge Into Several Listed Entities To Manage Debt: Report

Vedanta Limited restructuring plan

Mining mogul Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd is nearing a deal to spin off its businesses into several listed entities as part of a broader restructuring plan, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report says the company has informed its lenders of the restructuring and could announce the plans in the coming days. Vedanta's businesses including aluminum, oil and gas, iron and steel will be listed as separate entities, it added.

This move to demerge could help Vedanta Resources, the parent company, to manage its debt load, according to the Bloomberg report, which added that Vedanta Resources will remain the holding company for the new units.

In August, Anil Agarwal said that the company will consider separately listing all or some of its businesses, which range from metals and mining to oil and gas.