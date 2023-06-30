Last Updated:

Vedanta Ltd Initiates Strategic Review Of Steel And Its Raw Material Businesses

The review set to start soon is expected to involve the potential sale of some or all of the businesses.

Metals-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta Ltd on Friday said it has initiated a strategic review of its steel and steel raw materials businesses.

The review will begin immediately and will explore options, including a potential strategic sale of some or all of the steel businesses, the firm added.

Friday's news comes at a time when its owner, Vedanta Group is relying on money from its units to tackle its debt burden, after efforts to sell some zinc assets to Hindustan Zinc Ltd for $3 billion failed earlier this year.

