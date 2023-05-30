Veerhealth Care Ltd Turnaround Business Operations; Reports Net Profit Of Rs. 1.58 Crore In FY23

Veerhealth Care Ltd – engaged in the business of ayurvedic, herbal and personal care products has successfully turnaround its business operations in FY23. Company has reported net profit of Rs. 1.58 crore and revenue from operations of Rs 13.27 crore in FY23. Company also successfully completed preferential issue of Rs. 5.90 crore to fund its expansion plans.

In the month of March 2023, company completed preferential allotment of 30.65 lakh equity shares of Rs. 10 each at Rs. 19.25 per share including premium of Rs. 9.25 per share amounting Rs. 5.90 crore. The funds are being utilised for the expansion of company’s manufacturing facilities, new product launches and install new manufacturing lines.

• Company’s client includes Dava India, Gracious Pharma, Babuline Pharma, Graciera Pharma etc Company has successfully turnaround the business operations in FY23 and ready for the next phase of growth and quantum jump in the revenue and profits. Company is progressing well on its long-term growth roadmap and expect to completed its expansion plans very soon. Company’s ‘Ayuveer’ brand is getting good traction in the domestic and export markets and company is planning to launch many innovative product in time to come. Company expect the growth momentum to continue and expect to get further boost in coming years.

