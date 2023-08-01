Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, 8 Others Declared Fugitive Economic Offenders Since 2018

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya and diamantaire Nirav Modi are among the ten people who have been declared as fugitive economic offenders by courts since 2018, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The Narendra Modi government in 2018 enacted the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA) against those individuals who are charged with high-value economic fraud and fled the country to evade the law. In a written reply to the upper house, Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed FEOA applications against 19 people till now.

Money recovered so far

As of date, assets amounting to Rs 15,113.02 crore have been confiscated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and restituted to public sector banks (in FEOA cases), he said.

The minister added that assets amounting to Rs 873.75 crore have also been "confiscated" under the FEOA in respect of the said fugitive economic offenders. He also said that the amount of "fraud involved in these cases is more than Rs 40,000 crore."

“As on date, assets amounting to Rs. 15113.02 crores have been confiscated under PMLA and restituted to public sector banks. Furthermore, assets amounting to Rs. 873.75 crore have also been confiscated under FEOA in respect of the said FEOs," said Pankaj Chaudhury.

The minister however did not share details of the exact amount recovered from each of the accused.

The minister also said that four economic offenders have been "deported/extradited" to India by the ED so far. He was replying to a question on how many economic offenders have been deported or extradited to India since 2014.

While the Sandesaras and Hitesh Kumar Patel were involved with the Gujarat-based pharma giant Sterling Biotech, once the world's sixth largest producer of gelatin, Junaid Memon, Hajra Memon and Asif Memon are family members of gangster Iqbal Mirchi, a well-known drug lord who was once Dawood Ibrahim's right-hand man.

Chennai court declares two businessmen fugitives

The ED had issued a statement on July 29 that a special court in Chennai declared two businessmen as fugitive economic offenders in a money laundering case linked to remittances sent abroad in an alleged illegal manner.

The federal agency identified the two as Sudarshan Venkatraman and Ramanujam Sesharathnam, the erstwhile promoter directors of Zylog Systems Limited.