Vijay Shekhar Sharma-backed Paytm To Build Artificial General Intelligence Software Stack

Paytm AI software stack: Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO of Paytm, said in the company's Annual Report on Monday that it is investing in AI to build an artificial general intelligence software stack that could be leveraged outside of India.

"Paytm is investing in AI with an eye on building an artificial general intelligence software stack. We believe that by building it in India, we are not only building our country’s tech capability, but also creating something that could be leveraged outside of India," said the CEO.

He said that the company will be able to capitalise and build strong differentiators in the market.

"With a disciplined and result-oriented approach in all our selected investment areas, we are sure we will be able to capitalise and build strong differentiators in the market and, in turn, a business that scales efficiently without linearly adding to costs," he said, adding that he is "proud" of the company's advanced AI capabilities in use and how it is expanding in that area. "We are building an India-scale AI system that will help various financial institutes capture possible risks and frauds, while also protecting them from new kinds of risks due to advancements in AI," he added.

Mobile credit facility

Paytm's initial application of AI is focussed on facilitating small mobile-based credit services. Sharma said that after India's digital transformation and the success of mobile payments, Paytm's next significant innovation will be providing high-quality small mobile credit while strictly adhering to regulatory guidelines. This endeavour necessitates advanced AI capabilities and other technological advancements.

Paytm's role in mobile payment adoption

Sharma highlighted Paytm's role in introducing mobile payments in India and driving widespread adoption through innovations like QR Codes and Soundbox. Beyond their payment and credit distribution ventures, he conveyed enthusiasm for the potential of the Open Network of Digital Commerce (ONDC).

''We have seen very encouraging early results of the same. In my opinion, in the next three years, you will see some worthy numbers and the results of the hard work put in by the team. Our company's team remains committed to serving India and building a long-term profitable business," Sharma stated.