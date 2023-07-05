Vijay Shekhar Sharma Founded Paytm Posts 167% Rise In Loan Value, Shares Soar 3%

Shares of One 97 Communications, founded by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, climbed 3 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 862 after the company's value of loans surged by 167 per cent year-on-year. The number of loans increased by 51 per cent to 128 lakh. The company reported gross merchandise value sales of Rs 4.05 lakh crore in the quarter ending June, up from Rs 2.96 lakh crore in the same quarter last year.

"The total merchant GMV processed through our platform for the quarter (for the three months ended June 2023) was Rs 4.05 Lakh crore ($49.3 billion), marking a YoY growth of 37 per cent. Our focus over the past few quarters continues to be on payment volumes that generate profitability for us, either through net payments margin or from direct upsell potential," said the company in a regulatory filing.

Consumer base up by 23%

The company expanded its consumer base, with average Monthly Transacting Users (MTU) increasing by 23 per cent year on year to 9.2 crore for the quarter ending June.

According to the regulatory filing, 79 lakh merchants paid a subscription for payment devices, an increase of 11 lakh devices in the quarter.

"With our subscription as a service model, the strong adoption of devices drives subscription revenues and higher payment volumes, while increasing the funnel for our merchant loan distribution," it said.

As of 1:08 pm, shares of One 97 Communications were trading at Rs 850, 1.58 per cent higher than the previous close of Rs 836.75 on the NSE.