Vijay Shekhar Sharma To Acquire 10.3% Stake In Paytm From Antfin In A No-cash Deal

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the Founder and CEO of fintech company One97 Communications, is poised to secure a 10.30 per cent stake in Paytm from Antfin (Netherlands) Holding BV, in an off-market transfer that involves no cash exchange.

Antfin will retain the economic rights associated with the transferred stake.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sharma will procure a 10.3 per cent ownership interest in Paytm from Antfin through his wholly-owned overseas entity, Resilient Asset Management BV.

In reciprocation, Resilient Asset Management will issue optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) to Antfin.

No cash payment will be involved

A BSE filing clarified that this acquisition would not involve any cash payment, nor would Sharma extend any pledges, guarantees, or other forms of value assurance, either directly or indirectly.

"Accordingly, no cash payment will be made for this acquisition, and neither will any pledge, guarantee, or other value assurance be provided by Sharma, directly or otherwise," the BSE filing said.

Notably, this transaction will leave the management and control of Paytm unaffected. Vijay Shekhar Sharma will retain his position as Managing Director and CEO, and the existing board structure will remain unchanged.

Furthermore, there is no representation from Antfin on Paytm's board. Antfin is affiliated with China's Ant Group Co.

"With the announcement of this ownership transfer, I wish to convey my heartfelt appreciation to Ant for their steadfast support and partnership over the past several years," Vijay Shekhar told PTI.

(With PTI inputs)