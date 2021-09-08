Vijaya Diagnostic IPO Allotment For Sept 8; Check Here For Allotment Status, Refund Date

The initial public offering (IPO) of Vijaya Diagnostics, began on September 1 and ended on September 3. According to NSE data, Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscribed to the issue 1.09 times. By September 9, the allotment of shares is expected to be completed. The price range for the public offering is Rs 522-531 per equity share.

The shares reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) were subscribed 13.07 times. Non-institutional investors shares were subscribed 1.32 times. Retail individual investors (RIIs) were subscribed 1.09 times. According to the data, shares for the employees' segment were subscribed 0.98 times. The promoter, Dr S Surendranath Reddy, and investors, Karakoram Ltd and Kedaara Capital Alternative Investment Fund-Kedaara Capital AIF I, are offering 35,688,064 equity shares in the Rs 1,895 crore IPO of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre.

Vijaya Diagnostic IPO allotment status

Vijaya Diagnostics IPO share allocation application status may be checked in two ways. It can be checked through the BSE. It can also be checked using the registrar’s website. Refunds will most likely begin on September 13 for investors who have not been assigned shares. On September 14, shares will most likely be transferred to Demat accounts. On September 15, the company is scheduled to be listed on stock exchanges. The book running lead managers for the IPO are ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Financial Services, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company.

Steps to check Vijaya Diagnostics IPO allotment status via BSE

Open the official website for the BSE using the link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Go to the ‘Status of Issue Application’ page.

Select the ‘Equity’ option.

Click on ‘Vijaya Diagnostics Limited’ from the drop-down menu next to the name of the issue.

Input the application number and the Permanent Account Number (PAN).

Click on ‘I am not a robot’ to verify yourself and then click ‘Search’.

The status of the application will be shown.

Steps to check Vijaya Diagnostics IPO allotment status via the Registrar’s Website

Enter the web portal of KFin Technologies Private Limited using this link: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx

Select the IPO in dropbox where the name will be populated. This option will open only post the finalisation of the allotment.

Select one of the three modes of checking - application number, client ID or PAN ID.

In the application type that shows up, select between the options of ASBA and non-ASBA.

Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2.

Fill the captcha and submit the form.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited company scope

As per their official site, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited is India’s largest comprehensive diagnostic network. It has over 80 centres. These are spread across 13 cities. The company has a team of over 2200 professionals of radiologists, pathologists and healthcare professionals. They predominantly offer diagnostic services.

(IMAGE: PIXABAY)