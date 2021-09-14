Last Updated:

Vijaya Diagnostic IPO To List On September 14: Check GMP; What To Expect?

Vijaya Diagnostic IPO: The IPO of Vijaya Diagnostic will list on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday, September 14.

Written By
Kamal Joshi
Vijaya Diagnostic IPO

Image: PTI/@VDCConnect-Twitter


The IPO (Initial Public Offering) of South India-based diagnostic chain Vijaya Diagnostic opened on September 1 and ended on September 3. The public offering, with a price band of Rs 522-531 per equity share, did share allotment on September 8. It is expected to list on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange on Tuesday, September 14.

The Vijaya Diagnostic IPO received a decent response from investors, with Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscribing 1.09 times. Shares reserved for Non-institutional investors (NIIs) were subscribed 1.32 times, while that for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) were 13.07 times.

Vijaya Diagnostic Share Price, Details

  • Vijaya Diagnostic share price: Price band Rs 522-531.
  • Listing date of Vijaya Diagnostic IPO: The public issue is likely to list on Monday, September 14
  • The IPO was opened for subscription on September 1 and closed on September 3
  • Share allotment took place on September 8
  • Rs 1,895-crore is complete OFS.

Vijaya Diagnostic GMP: What grey market suggests

In the grey market, Vijaya Diagnostic shares were trading at a discount of Rs 12 earlier in the day. This means that the issue may list flat on BSE and NSE or even at discount. meanwhile, the Rs 1,895 crore IPO is a complete OFS (Offer for Sale) by promoters and investors. 

READ | Vijaya Diagnostic IPO allotment for sept 8; Check here for allotment status, refund date

Vijaya Diagnostic IPO Listing: What to expect?

Even if the IPO opens flat or at discount, the company's revenue and net profit are satisfactory, which means one can expect good returns in the future. In the first quarter of FY22, the diagnostic chain's performed well due to the coronavirus pandemic.

READ | boAt Lifestyle to soon release its IPO; looks forward to raising Rs 300-350 crore

Although Vijaya diagnostic is a smaller multi-chain diagnostic chain in comparison to Thyrocare, Metropolis and SRL. However, it has a substantial share in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. 

READ | Markolines Traffic Controls IPO: Date, Lot Size, Share Price, GMP; all you need to know

According to its website, Vijaya Diagnostic has more than 80 state-of-the-art centres across 13 cities which offer radiology, pathology, microbiology, serology, cytogenetics and cardiology services. It has branches in Hyderabad, Sangareddy, Hanmakonda, Warangal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam, Nellore, Kolkata and Gurgaon.

READ | Vijaya Diagnostic IPO listing date on BSE and NSE: Check GMP; What to expect?

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Edelweiss Financial Services and ICICI Securities are book running lead managers to the IPO, where KFintech is the registrar to the public issue.

Tags: Vijaya Diagnostic IPO, Listing date of Vijaya Diagnostic IPO, Vijaya Diagnostic GMP
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND