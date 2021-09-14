Vijaya Diagnostic IPO To List On September 14: Check GMP; What To Expect?

The IPO (Initial Public Offering) of South India-based diagnostic chain Vijaya Diagnostic opened on September 1 and ended on September 3. The public offering, with a price band of Rs 522-531 per equity share, did share allotment on September 8. It is expected to list on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange on Tuesday, September 14.

The Vijaya Diagnostic IPO received a decent response from investors, with Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscribing 1.09 times. Shares reserved for Non-institutional investors (NIIs) were subscribed 1.32 times, while that for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) were 13.07 times.

Vijaya Diagnostic Share Price, Details

Vijaya Diagnostic share price: Price band Rs 522-531.

Listing date of Vijaya Diagnostic IPO: The public issue is likely to list on Monday, September 14

The IPO was opened for subscription on September 1 and closed on September 3

Share allotment took place on September 8

Rs 1,895-crore is complete OFS.

Vijaya Diagnostic GMP: What grey market suggests

In the grey market, Vijaya Diagnostic shares were trading at a discount of Rs 12 earlier in the day. This means that the issue may list flat on BSE and NSE or even at discount. meanwhile, the Rs 1,895 crore IPO is a complete OFS (Offer for Sale) by promoters and investors.

Vijaya Diagnostic IPO Listing: What to expect?

Even if the IPO opens flat or at discount, the company's revenue and net profit are satisfactory, which means one can expect good returns in the future. In the first quarter of FY22, the diagnostic chain's performed well due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although Vijaya diagnostic is a smaller multi-chain diagnostic chain in comparison to Thyrocare, Metropolis and SRL. However, it has a substantial share in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

According to its website, Vijaya Diagnostic has more than 80 state-of-the-art centres across 13 cities which offer radiology, pathology, microbiology, serology, cytogenetics and cardiology services. It has branches in Hyderabad, Sangareddy, Hanmakonda, Warangal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam, Nellore, Kolkata and Gurgaon.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Edelweiss Financial Services and ICICI Securities are book running lead managers to the IPO, where KFintech is the registrar to the public issue.