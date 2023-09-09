Vikas Lifecare Greenlights Rs 97 Crore Fundraising Plan With Focus On Capital Utilisation

Vikas Lifecare Ltd has greenlit a plan to gather Rs 97 crore in funding, intending to achieve this through the issuance of warrants on a preferential basis. This significant fundraising move received approval from the company's board, as announced by Vikas Lifecare in a statement released on Saturday.

"On September 6, 2023, the company's Board of Directors conducted a thorough review and reached a decision to allocate warrants exclusively to the company's promoters," the statement read.

Capital Utilisation strategy

According to the proposed plan, the company aims to generate up to Rs 97 crore by issuing 24.25 crore fully-convertible warrants, with each warrant priced at Rs 4.

Shareholder approval for this proposal is set to be sought at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for September 30, 2023.

The funds procured from this initiative will be directed towards bolstering working capital and supporting expansion endeavours, the statement clarified.

Vikas Lifecare specialises in recycling plastic waste to manufacture pallets and interlocking tiles utilised in various industrial applications.

(With PTI inputs)