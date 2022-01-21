Vikram Dev Dutt Takes Charge As Chairman And Managing Director Of Air India

Vikram Dev Dutt, who was recently appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Air India Limited, assumed office on January 21. Taking to Twitter, Air India informed through its official handle about Dutt's takeover at the Air India headquarters in Delhi. Having served as the Principal Secretary (Tourism) in the Delhi government, Dutt is taking over the job from Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal. It is worth mentioning that Dutt will manage the position till the company is handed over to the Tata Group.

Senior AI officials welcomed Shri Dutt at Air India Headquarters, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/LpNDPFizIx — Air India (@airindiain) January 21, 2022

More about Vikram Dev Dutt, Air India's new CMD

Before serving as the Principal Secretary in the tourism department, Dutt was the Principal Secretary in the Delhi government's Health and Family Welfare Department. His portfolio also includes services such as principal secretary (Finance) in Andaman and Nicobar Islands government, Secretary (Tourism) Goa government, and Managing Director (MD) in India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC).

Dutt is a 1993-batch IAS officer of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre and his appointment comes amid a delay in the handing over of the company to its founder, the Tata Group. This delay can be attributed to a petition filed by BJP's Subramanian Swamy seeking quashing of the Disinvestment process of Air India. However, this plea was turned down by the Delhi High Court and the path towards the acquisition seems clear now.

Tata's acquisition of Air India

Air India was founded by Tata in 1932, however, it was later made public when the Central government acquired the company in 1952. The airline is now coming back to its founder after Tata Sons won the bid for acquiring Air India for Rs 18,000 crore in October 2021. Before the bidding, Air India was making heavy losses and as of 31 August 2021, the national carrier's total debt was Rs 61,562 crore.

As for the acquisition, Tata Sons had bid for the national carrier under its fully-owned subsidiary Talance Pvt Ltd for Rs 18,000 crore. Out of the total, Tata Sons will retain Rs 15,300 crore debt and pay Rs 2,700 crore to the Central government.

(Image: @airindiain/Twitter)