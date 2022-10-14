The second edition of Republic’s Economic Summit that is being held in the national capital today, October 14, where several notable speakers addressed the audience and touched upon key issues and developments that are transpiring within the growing superpower known as India. The mega event was attended by Manipal Global Education chairman Mohandas Pai, who shared a few pearls of entrepreneurial wisdom. Take a look at 10 key takeaways from his address-

1. 'Human emotions rule the markets'

Mohandas Pai, who is also the co-founder and chairman of Aarin Capital, talked about how complex human emotions contribute vastly to global markets. “When there is greed, valuation grows up,” he said, highlighting the importance of pathos.

2. Value and valuation

Pai shared his key observations, revealing that any business which experiences a growth spurt instantaneously is bound to suffer decline. He emphasised the importance of building a business that is sustainable in the long run. “Anything that goes up fast, comes down faster. Build a sustainable business,” he said at the summit.

3. Reminiscence, and the cycle of capitalism

Elaborating on his previous point, Pai went down the memory lane and shared his days at IT giant Infosys. "In 2000s, Infosys was valued at many times SAIL. Next four years, we increased EPS and market value came down. A cycle goes on, and we've got to be cognisant about that and build sustainable businesses,” he said, adding that the capitalist cycle consists of three stages- Creation, sustenance, and inevitably, destruction.

4. The Answer to Sustainable Businesses

Mohandas Pai said in his address that one must focus on value creation, since it is the answer to a long-lasting business.

5. Balance

The former Infosys Director said that balance lies in “execution, execution, execution,” unlike valuation, which might be as flashy as glamour, but lasts for merely two minutes.

6. 'Valuation is like glamour'

Pai foretold that India, which is the ideal breeding ground for startups, will have 250 unicorns by the year 2025. "India is in a great cycle for startups. We have raised $12 billion of money from 2014 to 2021. In 2021, we got $42 billion of capital coming in. This year, we will have FDI of $100 billion. This year, we have 18 unicorns. Last year, we had unicorns almost every week,” he said, noting that one must always pay attention to value creation since it is “sustainable." ”Valuation is like glamour,” he added.

7. The key to Building a Sustainable Business

At the summit, Pai shared the secret to building a business that is sustainable in the long run. He said that the key lies in the age-old book, by simply creating products or services that people want and need, and continuing to do so by “relentless execution day in and day out.”

8. Respect for Capital

Pai advised young entrepreneurs to respect the capital they receive. “Somebody has given you money to invest, not to blow it out, to buy cars, or go for a holiday.” He said that one must be frugal in the use of capital since money is not “endless.”

9. The fine art of Investment

The businessman explained that one shouldn’t accuse investors of “too much intelligence,” but only of greed and fear. “You pour money when money is available. And when money dries up, you sit quietly. This cycle is going to happen again. It is the nature of the beast. Human beings move by greed and fear. These are the only two emotions in the private markets,” he said.

10. Lastly, the race does not end here

Mohandas Pai said that Indian entrepreneurs need to scale up “and address the global market, not just the Indian market. That is what ambition should be."

Watch the full video here-

